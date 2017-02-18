Police: Juvenile Wounded After Shots Fired At Tulsa Home

Police say multiple shots were fired into a Tulsa home and cars parked out front Friday evening, wounding one juvenile.

Officers said the incident happened just after 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Frankfort.

They say several men apparently walked up to the house and fired, hitting the home and the cars.

Police say there were several juveniles in one of the vehicles They say a bullet hit one juvenile with what police say was a non-life threatening wound.

EMSA took the juvenile to the hospital.

Police say a man inside the home at the time was not injured.

An investigation into the shooting continues.