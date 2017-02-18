Work Continues On Tulsa's Community Policing Plan

The City of Tulsa's community policing commission is working on a plan for better relationships between the public and police.

Early goals include recruiting more minority officers and stronger outreach at community events.

Some of the work is already is happening, but Police Chief Chuck Jordan says other ideas involve more time and money.

"True community policing will only happen when our officers have the unassigned time to make personal relationships with the people on their beat, that's what's really going to be a success," said Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan.

The commission will come up with a final report next month.