New Route 66 Sculpture Approved For Tulsa's Traffic Circle

Tulsa has selected Eric F. Garcia's "Route 66 Rising" to be installed in the traffic circle at the intersection of East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road.

Officials say the installation is funded by Tulsa County Vision 2025 funds, which voters approved for Route 66 enhancements.

The traffic circle is part of the original 1926 to 1932 alignment of Historic Route 66.

In a news release from the city, officials expect to have the sculpture installed by the end of 2017.