Silver Alert Canceled After BAPD Locates Missing Man

Broken Arrow Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued Sunday afternoon for an 83-year-old man after he was located Sunday evening.

A Silver Alert was issued after Lee Amen was reported missing Sunday morning. Amen returned to the original location of his disappearance in Broken Arrow around 3:30 p.m., and BAPD said upon his arrival, he was "apparently well and not in any danger."

Amen was reunited with his family shortly thereafter, BAPD said.