Warren Clinic In Tulsa Reopens After Flooding

The Warren Clinic Tower reopened to doctors and patients Monday, February 20, after a water break last week. Though they're back in the business of health, there's still plenty of work to be done.

News On 6 first told you when more than a thousand gallons of water poured out of the building last Monday morning. It caused damage in the lobby - buckling floors and shifting glass and door frames.

Warren Clinic and Saint Francis officials said it was due to a 12-inch water line break that ruptured under the lobby. Crews are still making repairs, and there's no word on when they'll be finished.

All the nearly 500 employees inside the building relocated for the week, moving to other Warren or Saint Francis buildings. In that time, the Warren Clinic said crews were determined to get the building at 66th and Yale up and running.

"They've been working around the clock, 24 hours and so - to make it where patient care hasn't been compromised and impacted as little as possible," said Collin Henry, Warren Clinic.

Saint Francis said if you have an appointment this week, expect a call confirming it's back at the Warren Clinic,