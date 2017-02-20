Tulsa's Highway 169 Bridge Project Causing Slowdowns

A bridge rehabilitation project over Highway 169 is causing slowdowns and headaches for a number of folks who work in North Tulsa.

Osage Skynews 6 HD Pilot Will Kavanagh took a look at the progress as he flew over Highway 169 and 36th Street North as it crosses 169.

Construction has all four clover leaves closed off of 169 onto 36th Street north, and about half of the project is completed.

On the east side you have lanes in each direction and on the west side, that bridge is being repaired.

Drivers should expect delays until late spring 2017.