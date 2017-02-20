Veterans Group Says OK Man Using Organization's Name To Take Mon - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Veterans Group Says OK Man Using Organization's Name To Take Money

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A veterans group says a man is using the organization's name to take money from Oklahomans.

Project Delta is an organization that pairs veterans with service dogs. The CEO said a man out of Georgia is scamming people into giving money to the organization, but she's never seen any of the money.

That man said it’s a big misunderstanding and that all he's trying to do is help.

People have been knocking on doors in Tulsa and surrounding areas, asking for donations for an organization called Project Delta.

It started in Sand Springs on February 11th.

The Sand Springs Police Department said a lot of scams come over the phone, or even through the mail, but a man was actually walking door to door in a neighborhood collecting money.

Captain Todd Enzbrenner said, "We actually found the kid that was going door to door and asked him about it. He was pretty adamant that the organization was legitimate."

But the CEO of Project Delta, Patti Robinson, said they haven't seen a penny.

"It's a total scam. It's a total lie because I'm the founder. I'm the CEO of this organization. She's claiming that they're working for me here in Minnesota, and it's a bunch of crap," Robinson said. "I'm a legit organization here in Minnesota - they're just using my name."

There have been collectors in Tulsa as recently as last week. They operate under the name "Professional Fundraising Association LLC."

"These guys come up with the most ingenious ways to get free money. Imagine how productive they'd be for society if they used their intelligence to do positive things," Enzbrenner said.

We spoke to Daniel Goding, the head of “Professional Fundraising Association LLC.” He said nothing on their materials say anything about Project Delta, but receipts say otherwise.

Goding also said they have given money to Project Delta before and they have another $7,500 they could send.

But, Robinson said that's not true, and all she wants is for her organization to be left alone.

Robinson said she's now hearing about similar reports in Kansas.

For tips on how know where your charity dollars are going, you can learn more here.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
