Fire Destroys Part Of A Tulsa Business

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a fire in north Tulsa early Tuesday.

It was the second fire at the same location in the 4500 block of North Osage Drive in just a few weeks.

A section of the building was heavily damaged early Tuesday.

Nearly 30 firefighters were on scene fighting the fire. Tulsa and Black Dog firefighters got the call just before 7 a.m.

Smoke was visible from downtown Tulsa

The structure is attached to the Clee's Entertainment Center.

Firefighters say it was used for storage and no one was inside at the time.

TFD says it took them 15 minutes to put out the fire but they kept an eye on it, just in case.

"We're gonna one or two fire companies on scene. They're digging through...looking for hot spots right now," said Tulsa firefighter Josh Lamb.

Both fire departments were here just a couple of weeks ago for another fire but they say there was only minor damage.

News On 6 talked with the owner and she thinks both fires were set intentionally. Tulsa firefighters say since this fire was outside of city limits, the state fire marshal's office will take over the investigation.