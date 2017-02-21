Oklahoma Faces $878 Million Shortfall For Upcoming Year - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Faces $878 Million Shortfall For Upcoming Year

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A state panel has certified the Oklahoma Legislature will have $878 million less to spend on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and that additional cuts must be ordered for the current year.

Collections to the state's general fund fell well short of projections. That means finance officials will order across-the-board cuts to all state agencies, including public schools.

The shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1st means the Legislature will have about 13 percent less to dole out to state agencies than they spent last year.

Oklahoma's Board of Equalization confirmed both shortfalls during its regular meeting Tuesday.

House Speaker Charles A. McCall of Atoka released the following statement after the Board of Equalization meeting:

"Today’s certification by the Board of Equalization hasn’t taken House Republicans by surprise. We have been preparing to deal with another budget gap since the end of the 2016 legislative session and started discussing possible solutions months ago. 

The revenue failure reflects an actual revenue shortfall of 0.7 percent of last year’s estimate and will require state agencies to adjust their current budgets accordingly. These situations evolve, and it would be unproductive to rush to conclusions. Last year, overly cautious cuts based on declarations of revenue failure resulted in $140.8 million in excess funds that were returned to our state agencies.

The current fiscal situation is challenging, but it is not insurmountable. Voters sent us here to solve these problems, and I truly believe we can find solutions to help us responsibly fill the budget gap and craft a budget that protects our most core services for 2018."

It's the third consecutive year with a budget shortfall and the second straight for a revenue failure. A revenue failure is declared when collections fall more than 5 percent below estimates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.