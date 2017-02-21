Oklahoma Faces $878 Million Shortfall For Upcoming Year

A two-year-old girl was pronounced dead Saturday evening after being taken to a hospital after a drowning.More >>
Questions surround the background of a newly appointed police chief after his name is linked to websites aimed at skinheads and white nationalists.More >>
President Trump has told senior aides that he's firing Steve Bannon as his White House strategist, The New York Times reported Friday.More >>
President Trump said he was disbanding his manufacturing council after members resigned in the wake of the president's handling of the terror attack and violence in Charlottesville.More >>
President Trump's planned statements on infrastructure derailed into explosive comments about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which the president defended his Saturday statement that there was hatred and violence, "on many sides."More >>
Senator James Lankford expressed his grief over the violence in Charlottesville that led Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency in the city.More >>
Beyond the bluster, the Trump administration has been quietly engaged in back channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, The Associated Press has learned.More >>
The field is set for special general election in November for a vacant House seat from the Tulsa area. Unofficial results on Tuesday show voters picked Republican Ross Ford and Democrat Chris VanLandingham as their parties' nominees for the House District 76 seat.More >>
Oklahomans are voting Tuesday in primary elections to replace two state lawmakers.More >>
With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, three Oklahoma Supreme Court hearings will be televised for the first time Tuesday, August 8.More >>
The widow of former Oklahoma State Labor Commissioner Mark Costello is running for the seat her husband once held.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
