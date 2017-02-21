OU Football: Pro Day Set For March 8, Spring Practice To Begin March 21

University of Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops announced Tuesday that the Sooners will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 21. Stoops also said that Oklahoma's Pro Day, which will be streamed live on SoonerSports.tv, will be conducted Wednesday, March 8.

Kickoff for the 2016 OU Spring Game presented by U.S. Fleet Tracking is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

OU Football season ticket holders should have received information on how they can reserve their free tickets for the contest with their 2017 ticket renewal packet. The deadline for all Sooner Club donations is March 31 and the season-ticket renewal deadline is April 12.

Season ticket holders are eligible to request the same number of seats for the OU Spring Game as they have for regular season games. University of Oklahoma students will also receive free admission to the game by showing a current OU ID at the gate. Sooner Jr. Kids Club members will also receive complimentary admission.

Fans can purchase $5 OU Spring Game tickets by calling the OU Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424 or toll-free at (800) 456-4668.

Sooner Sports TV's live broadcast of the Spring Game will start at 1 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest, SoonerSports.tv and the SoonerSports apps, including Apple TV and Roku. Chad McKee (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Jessica Coody (sideline reporter) will announce. A pregame show will start at noon.

2017 Oklahoma Football season tickets are available for as little as a $100 per seat donation plus the ticket cost. For more information, call (405) 325-2424 or (800) 456-4668.