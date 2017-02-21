Tulsa Police Offer Crime Prevention Tips

The Tulsa Police Department said one key to crime prevention is making you and your property hard targets for the criminals.

TPD offered the public a few tips on its Facebook page to prevent auto burglary and theft.

1. Never leave your vehicle running and unattended

2. Never leave valuables in plain view

3. Limit the valuables that you have with you, especially if you will have to store them in the vehicle

4. Park in well-lighted and populated areas, especially at night

5. Do not leave the vehicle's registration in the vehicle

6. Secure the vehicle's windows, doors, and trunk

TPD said if you are the victim of a crime, report it. Even if you do not plan to follow through with prosecution or believe that a suspect will be located, reports help to show that there is a problem.

To report a crime online, visit the TPD website or call 918-596-9222.