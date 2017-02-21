Tulsa Police Offer Crime Prevention Tips - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Offer Crime Prevention Tips

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department said one key to crime prevention is making you and your property hard targets for the criminals. 

TPD offered the public a few tips on its Facebook page to prevent auto burglary and theft. 

1. Never leave your vehicle running and unattended

2. Never leave valuables in plain view

3. Limit the valuables that you have with you, especially if you will have to store them in the vehicle 

4. Park in well-lighted and populated areas, especially at night

5. Do not leave the vehicle's registration in the vehicle

6. Secure the vehicle's windows, doors, and trunk

TPD said if you are the victim of a crime, report it. Even if you do not plan to follow through with prosecution or believe that a suspect will be located, reports help to show that there is a problem. 

To report a crime online, visit the TPD website or call 918-596-9222. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.