Hot Bats Lead Cowboys To Rout Of No. 19 Arizona State

Oklahoma State concluded its road trip to Phoenix with an 18-4 win over 19th-ranked Arizona State Tuesday at Municipal Stadium.

The 11th-ranked Cowboys racked up 22 hits – their most ever in a game under fifth-year head coach Josh Holliday – as they improved to 2-2 on the season and handed ASU its first loss to drop the Sun Devils to 3-1.

A pair of freshmen were among the many Cowboys who had big days in the win. Jonathan Heasley got the start on the mound and worked five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two, while shortstop Cameron Dobbs led the OSU offensive attack with a 4-for-5, four-RBI effort in his collegiate debut.

Jon Littell also had a strong day at the plate, going 4-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs, with the four hits marking a career high for the junior outfielder. Among the others making big marks in the scorebook were Travis Wacker, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks and three RBIs, and Garrett McCain, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks.

OSU took an early 1-0 lead in the third without collecting a hit as a pair of walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before a throwing error by ASU shortstop Jeremy McCuin brought home the Cowboys' first run.

Littell got things going in the fourth with a leadoff triple into the right-center field gap, and Ryan Sluder followed with an RBI single to plate OSU's second run. Later in the inning, Sluder scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 3-0.

The Cowboys never looked back, going on to score runs in five of the final six innings, including posting five-run outbursts in both the seventh and ninth frames.

ASU's first runs came via two solo home runs, one by Tyler Williams in the seventh and on a Carter Aldrete shot in the eighth, before they scored twice in their final at bat.

OSU returns to action Friday for its 2017 home opener against Texas State at 4 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. Admission to all three games of the TSU series is