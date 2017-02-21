Hot Bats Lead Cowboys To Rout Of No. 19 Arizona State

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>
OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is featured on the cover of the most recent Sports Illustrated issue.More >>
OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is featured on the cover of the most recent Sports Illustrated issue.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
Oklahoma Ford play of the week is the Coweta Tigers recovering a fumble during a Metro Christian punt.More >>
Oklahoma Ford play of the week is the Coweta Tigers recovering a fumble during a Metro Christian punt.More >>
The Booker T. Hornets beat the Santa Fe Wolves 35,21More >>
The Booker T. Hornets beat the Santa Fe Wolves 35,21More >>
Midwest City defeats Muskogee 26 to 20More >>
Midwest City defeats Muskogee 26 to 20More >>