Sperry Police: Homemade Explosive Found In Vehicle Safely Detonated

The TPD Bomb Squad is working with Sperry police after a homemade explosive was found in a vehicle. [Sperry Police Department]

The Sperry Police Department, the Tulsa Police Department bomb squad and other agencies disarmed an explosive device in Sperry Tuesday night.

According to the Sperry Police Department Facebook page, a vehicle was being searched at 207 West Birch Place when a homemade explosive was found in the trunk of the car.

Police said is started around 4:30 p.m. when an officer pulled over the vehicle and got permission to search the vehicle. They said the officer was looking for narcotics when they found the device.

According to police, they were able to fire at the device and safely destroy it without it exploding.

While the bomb squad worked, police contained the area and some residents were evacuated as a safety measure. They were allowed back in their homes about 30 minutes after detonation.

Police said the passenger was taken into custody on warrants in Osage County. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken the driver into custody.

Sperry Fire, Country Corner Fire, the FBI and the ATF were also on the scene.