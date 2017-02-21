Sperry Police: Homemade Explosive Found In Vehicle Safely Detona - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sperry Police: Homemade Explosive Found In Vehicle Safely Detonated

Posted: Updated:
The TPD Bomb Squad is working with Sperry police after a homemade explosive was found in a vehicle. [Sperry Police Department] The TPD Bomb Squad is working with Sperry police after a homemade explosive was found in a vehicle. [Sperry Police Department]
SPERRY, Oklahoma -

The Sperry Police Department, the Tulsa Police Department bomb squad and other agencies disarmed an explosive device in Sperry Tuesday night.

According to the Sperry Police Department Facebook page, a vehicle was being searched at 207 West Birch Place when a homemade explosive was found in the trunk of the car.

Police said is started around 4:30 p.m. when an officer pulled over the vehicle and got permission to search the vehicle. They said the officer was looking for narcotics when they found the device.

According to police, they were able to fire at the device and safely destroy it without it exploding.

While the bomb squad worked, police contained the area and some residents were evacuated as a safety measure. They were allowed back in their homes about 30 minutes after detonation.

Police said the passenger was taken into custody on warrants in Osage County. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken the driver into custody.

Sperry Fire, Country Corner Fire, the FBI and the ATF were also on the scene.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.