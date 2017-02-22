Police: Bolt Cutter Used During Sapulpa Restaurant Robbery

Police are looking for two robbers who used a bolt cutter to break into a safe at a Sapulpa McDonalds restaurant early Wednesday.

Officers got a call shortly after 4 a.m. to the restaurant at Interstate 44 and 49th West Avenue.

Police said the two robbers entered the store through an unlocked door and immediately went to the safe.

After getting the money, the two robbers ran away.

Police said none of the employees were injured. Officers said the employees didn't see the robbers carrying any weapons.