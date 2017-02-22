App Many Describe As 'Tinder For Teens' Worries OK Parents - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

App Many Describe As 'Tinder For Teens' Worries OK Parents

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A social media app that can help you find new friends on Snapchat and Instagram can also be extremely dangerous for teens.

The dangerous part is that there's no way to prove you're talking to who you think you're talking to. Parents say the idea of an app like that terrifies them.

Parents we spoke with said they monitor what their kids are doing on their phones and on social media, but they'd never even heard of the app called Yellow, which many worry could open their kids up to child predators.

Whether you like it or not, social media is a part of our world now; and if your child has a cell phone, odds are, they're using it. That's why Jennifer Rocho has a no-cell phone until a certain age policy.

"None of our kids will have a cell phone before they're 14 years old," she said. "It's not a toy, it's very dangerous. People can monitor you, find out where you are, find you, predators can find you."

Once they have that cell phone or even a tablet, many parents agreed that they should be monitored.

Parent Toyia Nicole said, "When she gets a cell phone I will be on top of it at all times, monitoring it to see how she's talking to, texting, all of that, because that's very important, especially nowadays."

Especially with new apps like Yellow - which matches you with strangers and links them to your Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

It is described by many as "Tinder for Teens."

"I think they should just stick to the old-fashioned crushes at school. ‘Hey, I like you. I'm going to give you a note, mark yes or no if you like me,’" Thomas Menchaca said. "Even Tinder for adults is pretty risky."

One of the biggest issues with the app is that there's no way to verify that you are who you say you are, or that your age is even legitimate.

Rocho said, "They think they're being safe and cautious, and, ‘oh it's another teen on there,’ but there are so many predators out there that harp on naive, innocent little children."

Although the app's website has safety guidelines, discouraging underage kids from talking to anyone over the age of 18, that's not stopping many parents from worrying.

We reached out to the makers of the app for comment but have not yet heard back.

