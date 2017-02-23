Bones Found In Ottawa County Cold Case Investigation

Authorities in Ottawa County say they have discovered bones in the investigation of a cold case. This is the second site they have searched in the last few days.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they found bones Wednesday, February 22.

They are being sent for further testing to determine whether they are human. Investigators are searching for the remains of two bodies rumored to be buried on the property in the 1980s. Raymond Frazier was shot and killed near the search site in 1989.

His family claims he was killed because he knew the location of the buried bodies.