Walmart Says Its Refund Checks Are Real, Not Scam

Walmart is advising shoppers to double check before they throw away refund checks from retailer.

The company wants customers to know that those checks are real according to KMOV, the CBS affiliate in St. Louis.

Walmart says the refund checks are going to customers who over paid at the Walmart pharmacy, vision center or care clinic.

Walmart statement:

“Walmart Global Shared Services is a division of Walmart, Inc and issues refund checks. These checks are overpayments for services purchased from the pharmacy, vision center or care clinics in our stores. It’s a refund customers are entitled to receive and should feel assured to cash them.”

Each year, it says they send out thousands of checks to customers who have overpaid. However, Walmart says many customers throw them away thinking they’re a scam.

If you think you were were issued a refund check from Walmart, but threw it away thinking it was a fraud, Walmart says give them a call at 866-788-5580 and they will reissue the check.