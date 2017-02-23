Police Kill Fairfax Man Suspected Of Killing His Wife

Osage County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating the shootings.

Investigators confirm the suspect accused of shooting and killing his wife - then firing at police - in downtown Fairfax has died.

The Osage County sheriff said the victim had filed a protective order recently against the man accused of killing her.

The woman was identified as Teresa Robertson. The man was identified as Kenny Robertson, Teresa's husband.

The sheriff said the two were married, but Teresa had filed for a divorce less than a week ago. The sheriff also said the victim had filed for a protective order a little more than two weeks ago.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said at about 8 a.m. Thursday, a friend had given Kenny Robertson a ride to his wife's business in downtown Fairfax. Teresa Robertson owned a flower shop on Main Street, Virden said.

Kenny Robertson then went into the flower shop and shot his wife before she ran out of the building and collapsed into the street.

Someone saw Teresa lying on the ground and called 911, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said.

At the same time, investigators said the shooter had walked down to city hall, which is also the police department and barricaded himself inside, telling the employees to contact Fairfax Police Chief David Bradley, Sheriff Virden said

Bradley saw Teresa lying on the ground and pulled around the building, and at that time, Kenny Robertson walked out of City Hall "screaming and fired two rounds at Chief Bradley," Virden said.

"Mr. Robertson then raised his gun in the direction of the second officer that responded to the scene and Chief Bradley then shot the suspect," Virden said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where later he died.

News On 6 sources said the couple had two teenage children together, a 13-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son.