TPS Superintendent Addresses Immigration And Gender

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist published a message addressing immigration and gender.

Gist posted the message to members of the community using her Facebook page.

"We know that our community members have questions, concerns, and fears around recent changes to federal policies," she said. "While national policy may be changing, our commitment to safe and supportive school communities is unwavering."

"Equity is one of our core values, and we have policies in place that prohibit discrimination or harassment of our students, families, or employees on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender identity, gender expression, and other protected classes."

She assured the public TPS does not ask for immigration status when families enroll their children.

"We would not share information about immigration status with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Supreme Court's 1982 decision in Plyler vs. Doe found that every child has a constitutional right to equal access to education regardless of their immigration status, and we welcome immigrant and refugee families at Tulsa Public Schools," she said.

Gist also assured the publish that transgender and gender non-conforming students "have the right to present themselves in a way that is consistent with their gender identity so long as rules are followed for appropriate dress that apply to all students. They also have the right to use restrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities that are consistent with their gender identity."

This may include the use of gender neutral restrooms, she said.

"In times of uncertainty, fear, or confusion, we recognize that children are looking to the adults around them to make sense of what they are seeing and hearing," the message ends.

"We must strive to model acceptance and inclusion and encourage our students to be the change-makers and leaders who - together - will build brighter futures for us all."

