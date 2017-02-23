TU Aims To End Losing Streak Thursday Night Against USF

Tulsa's linebacker corps returns just one starterMore >>
Tulsa's linebacker corps returns just one starterMore >>
University of Tulsa Hall of Famer and former NFL defensive lineman Willie Townes died at the age of 74 on Saturday.More >>
University of Tulsa Hall of Famer and former NFL defensive lineman Willie Townes died at the age of 74 on Saturday.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
Oklahoma Ford play of the week is the Coweta Tigers recovering a fumble during a Metro Christian punt.More >>
Oklahoma Ford play of the week is the Coweta Tigers recovering a fumble during a Metro Christian punt.More >>
The Booker T. Hornets beat the Santa Fe Wolves 35,21More >>
The Booker T. Hornets beat the Santa Fe Wolves 35,21More >>