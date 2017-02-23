TU Aims To End Losing Streak Thursday Night Against USF - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU Aims To End Losing Streak Thursday Night Against USF

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

There may not be a better time for Tulsa to see South Florida coming to town, a team they have never lost to and a team with just one conference win on the year.

The Hurricane have lost six straight, the last five by double digits with the closest margin being 18 points.

Frank Haith's squad desperately needs a win, with just three games after this one before the conference tournament in Hartford, Connecticut.

One guy to watch Thursday night is Golden Hurricane guard Pat Birt.

He averaged almost 12 points per game in the first eight games of the conference schedule, but during this six-game losing streak, he averaged just four.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.