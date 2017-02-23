TU Aims To End Losing Streak Thursday Night Against USF

There may not be a better time for Tulsa to see South Florida coming to town, a team they have never lost to and a team with just one conference win on the year.

The Hurricane have lost six straight, the last five by double digits with the closest margin being 18 points.

Frank Haith's squad desperately needs a win, with just three games after this one before the conference tournament in Hartford, Connecticut.

One guy to watch Thursday night is Golden Hurricane guard Pat Birt.

He averaged almost 12 points per game in the first eight games of the conference schedule, but during this six-game losing streak, he averaged just four.