Tulsa Business Needs Help Identifying Attempted Burglar

Police say someone spent 30 minutes trying to break into a South Tulsa business Monday night.

His every move was caught on surveillance video.

He pulled up a little before midnight to a business near 55th Place and Mingo. The suspected burglar was driving a gray Ford Focus that's missing the hubcap off the front passenger side.

He stood at a door for about 15 minutes to try different keys to see if one of them might open it.

When that doesn't work, he goes to another door and started working on it. During the next 15 minutes, he kicked the door several times, used a pry bar and tries to pry it open, but, what he doesn't know is the business just added thousands of dollars worth of security because they got hit in November by thieves.

"On November 8th, we lost $10,000 worth of welding equipment, tools from that same door he was working on. It happened to be a new door that he couldn't get in," said the business's owner Larry Jenkins.

The whole time he was working on the second door, the attempted burglar didn't realize he was standing right under one of the many new surveillance cameras and it got several good shots of his face.

"Oh, it's frustrating. He's trying to get something for free. I have to pay for everything I buy," Jenkins said.

On the other side of the building, there are 140 mailboxes and someone did break into about of those on that same night.

After being on camera, including his face for about 30 minutes, the man waits until right before he leaves to put his mask on to cover his face.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. If they make an arrest, you could get a cash reward.