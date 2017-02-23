Tulsa Continues To Grow Presence At SXSW Music Festival - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Continues To Grow Presence At SXSW Music Festival

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa will get a lot of attention next month in Austin, Texas.

Tulsa Boom Factory will feature local musicians, filmmakers, artists and entrepreneurs at Austin's big South-By-Southwest Music festival.

This is the third year Tulsa has gone to the festival.

Trip organizers hope people like what they see and come visit Tulsa.

Ray Hoyt with Tulsa Regional Tourism said, "It is core to our mission in tourism. If you look at Tulsa's history, film and music, arts have been center to our culture and our competitive pace."

This year, Tulsa’s presence at the festival is growing, in addition to the Tulsa Boom Factory during the day Hanson will also perform as part of the Tulsa Music Showcase, which is the first time Tulsa will be showcased at night.

A full list of musicians and organizations attending the festival can be seen below:

Tulsa Boom Factory, March 16, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Bungalow on Rainey:

  • Lauren Barth
  • Mike Dee + Stone Trio
  • The Ivy
  • NUNS
  • Branjae
  • Travis Linville

Tulsa Music Showcase, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m., Bungalow on Rainey:

  • Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun
  • Wink Burcham
  • RVRB
  • BRONCHO
  • Hanson

Created In Tulsa Booth:

  • MetKnow
  • The Mine
  • Woody Guthrie Center
  • Circle Cinema
  • Blue Whale Comedy Festival
  • Tulsa American Film Festival
  • XPO Game Festival
  • YelpTulsa
  • VisitTulsa
  • Webb Branding

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.