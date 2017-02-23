Tulsa Continues To Grow Presence At SXSW Music Festival

Tulsa will get a lot of attention next month in Austin, Texas.

Tulsa Boom Factory will feature local musicians, filmmakers, artists and entrepreneurs at Austin's big South-By-Southwest Music festival.

This is the third year Tulsa has gone to the festival.

Trip organizers hope people like what they see and come visit Tulsa.

Ray Hoyt with Tulsa Regional Tourism said, "It is core to our mission in tourism. If you look at Tulsa's history, film and music, arts have been center to our culture and our competitive pace."

This year, Tulsa’s presence at the festival is growing, in addition to the Tulsa Boom Factory during the day Hanson will also perform as part of the Tulsa Music Showcase, which is the first time Tulsa will be showcased at night.

A full list of musicians and organizations attending the festival can be seen below:

Tulsa Boom Factory, March 16, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Bungalow on Rainey:

Lauren Barth

Mike Dee + Stone Trio

The Ivy

NUNS

Branjae

Travis Linville

Tulsa Music Showcase, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m., Bungalow on Rainey:

Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun

Wink Burcham

RVRB

BRONCHO

Hanson

Created In Tulsa Booth: