Natural Gas Explosion Injures 4 In Wagoner County

A natural gas explosion and fire in Wagoner County Thursday injured four people, three critically.

Wagoner County Emergency Manager Heath Underwood says the fourth person suffered burns from his elbows to his fingertips.

Authorities say it happened near 220 Road about a mile north of Highway 51. Underwood said a utility company was doing some work on a private gas line.

We're told the crews were moving the gas lines when the well exploded.

One worker told News On 6 reporter Annie Chang someone with Wagoner Gathering Gas Company lit a cigarette next to a drill site and fire erupted.

The fire burned itself out by 11 p.m.