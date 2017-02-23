Leach Fire Chief Remembers Firefighter Killed In Tanker Crash

Leech Fire Department Chief Tom Pearce said Russell was the youngest 68-year-old he's ever known.

The flags at many fire departments across the state are flying at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter, Michael Russell.

The flags at many fire departments across the state are flying at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter, Michael Russell.

He was heading to a fire Wednesday when he crashed and died.

"Mike was a cowboy’s cowboy. It was always ‘Yes ma'am, no ma'am’ with him," Pearce said.

Russell answered the call for help Wednesday morning when fellow firefighters needed him to bring a tanker to a house fire.

Pearce said, "He responded and said on my way."

But Russell never made it to the scene.

“It was very foggy in the morning we made the call. At one point, I had to go very slow and look out the window just to see the edge of the road," the chief said.

Pearce said one of the tires on the 2,000-gallon tanker Russell was driving slid off the road.

"We're hauling so much weight. It can get away from you at times," he said.

Russell tried to over correct and the tanker rolled. He was killed instantly.

"We've worked multiple fatalities on items like that. It's always different when it's one of your own guys," Pearce said. "It's ultimately my responsibility of being the chief...the safety of all my guys."

Pearce has been a firefighter for 13 years - nine of them alongside Russell.

"Mike was a hard worker and everything he did. When we had our truck stolen back in December, Mike was one of the first ones here fixing the door,” he said. "He's our family, he was our brother. It's been difficult."

The fire department said it's helping cover Russell's funeral, but they could use help. They set up a funeral expenses fund at Arvest Bank.