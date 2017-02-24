Colder Air Returns To Eastern Oklahoma

After setting some daily record highs across the state yesterday, we’re back to some cooler air today and colder air Saturday before rain chances arrive Sunday night into Monday.

Lows will start in the 30's and 40's this morning and temps will end with in the lower to mid-50's north and upper 50's to near 60 south. Gusty northwest winds will create some minor, yet noticeable wind chill values during the afternoon. Keep the jacket handy today and the coat ready for tonight and Saturday. Model data continue to support much colder air surging southward sometime this afternoon or evening. This means Saturday morning lows below freezing and highs in the upper 40's north and lower 50's south. North winds will remain both today and Saturday with elevated fire danger issues this afternoon due to the low humidity and dry conditions across northern OK.

Low level moisture will stream back across the Red River valley Sunday as the winds increase from the south. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50's or lower 60's. This will occur as the next upper level wave will near the state. Data for the past two days have been developing a surface low across far northwestern OK and lifting this feature to the ENE Sunday night into Monday morning. Warm and moist air will attempt to surge northward Sunday into Monday with increasing rain and storm chances for part of the state. The true warm sector may stay slightly south of the I-40 corridor region, possibly remaining across northern TX, but a few of the storms could still be strong to near severe with this system. The EURO is slightly slower with this next wave and consequently would allow the warm sector to expand more northward late Sunday night into Monday morning. This could be a slightly higher chance of strong to severe storms across part of northeastern OK late Sunday night or pre-dawn Monday.

Monday the exact location of the warm sector is hard to peg at this hour with a front possibly stalling across part of northern OK Monday. Regardless, a few additional storms may develop Tuesday across part of the state but the available moisture content will be rather low. I’m leaning toward decreasing this pop to only a very low mention. We’ll keep a modest cool-down next Wednesday.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone