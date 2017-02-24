Union High School Tops List With Completed FAFSA Applications

Union High School continues to lead the competition on finishing college aid applications.

Union seniors have filled out 432 of the FAFSA application this year. The other large suburban schools are close - Broken Arrow is second with 424 completed, followed by Jenks with 314 and Owasso with 266.

Booker T. has the most of any Tulsa high school, with 186 applications.

Sand Springs follows with 153 completed, then Edison with 113 completed.

Dr. Kathy Seibold with Impact Tulsa said, "We have some schools that have reached their goal, some are really, really, close to their goal, and we're so proud of our high school counselors who are taking on this goal of having their students complete FAFSA."

The FAFSA is now required for all government supported student aid, and many private scholarships as well.