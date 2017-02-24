More Clean-Up, Studies Needed At Tar Creek Superfund Site - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

More Clean-Up, Studies Needed At Tar Creek Superfund Site

Posted: Updated:

After more than 30-years of clean-up at the Tar Creek Superfund site, people living in the area learned it's going to be years before the site is considered re-usable.

Not only that, but people also learned more clean-up and studies are needed.

Thursday night, people met with workers from the EPA at the Miami Civic Center. They were told the Tar Creek Superfund site is still in an investigation phase, meaning the EPA is still learning how bad the damage is and how to clean up the area.

The Tar Creek Superfund site is a collection of Chat piles - waste rock rejected during milling operations while lead and zinc were being mined more than 70 years ago.

5/19/2017 Related Story: Scientists Finding Way To Clean Up Contaminated Tar Creek Ground Water

Lead and zinc dust has since been blown around, seeped into groundwater, ponds, rivers and lakes - many of which are still being used.

At the meeting, people were encouraged to explain how they use the land and water, so EPA workers can study, test, and address safety concerns people are encountering today.

The Tar Creek Superfund site is in the Oklahoma section in the Tri-State District, which also includes Kansas and Missouri.

It was once the biggest lead and zinc mining location in the country.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.