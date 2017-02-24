Victim Helps Put Oklahoma Man Away For Indecent Exposure

Truman was shocked - but instead of letting the man get away, she followed him down the street to Warehouse Market.

Jenise Truman was picking up a few things at Dollar General last July when something, someone, caught her off guard.

Prosecutors say Robert Stockton's criminal history is long and disturbing; and thanks to one victim, he'll be locked away for a long time.

A Green Country man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after exposing himself to two women last summer.

Prosecutors say Robert Stockton's criminal history is long and disturbing; and thanks to one victim, he'll be locked away for a long time.

Jenise Truman was picking up a few things at Dollar General last July when something, someone, caught her off guard.

"I thought, did that really just happen," she said.

Stockton had dropped his pants, exposing his himself to Truman.

"It was embarrassing, it was disgusting. I immediately looked down the aisle and there was a mother with her kids," she said.

Truman was shocked - but instead of letting the man get away, she followed him down the street to Warehouse Market.

She snapped photos of his car and license plate, then, she went inside to confront him.

Thurman said, "He realized that he had really messed up and he went to push me, and when he did, I grabbed his shirt and said, 'You're not going anywhere.'"

Truman later learned Stockton had exposed himself to another woman just days earlier.

Stockton has also been in and out of prison since 1985 with seven prior felony convictions, including four counts of indecent exposure, plus, first-degree burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Britt said Stockton did this several times before Truman reported him.

"He admitted to have been doing this six or seven times and not have been caught. So, at least six or seven more victims are out there," Britt said.

She said the crime should never be taken lightly.

Britt said, "This may trigger something from their childhood or from a previous traumatic experience."

The state asked for a life sentence but the judge went with 40 years. Stockton will likely not have to serve that entire sentence.