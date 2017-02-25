Sunny And Chilly Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sunny And Chilly Across Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’ve had very little winter-like weather this month, but our weekend is kicking off with some much more typical February weather for a change!

High pressure is settling over Oklahoma today behind Friday’s strong cold front, and after a cold breeze this morning we’ll settle to very light winds this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will help us warm up nicely from this morning’s hard freeze, but it’ll still be a chilly day with highs only around the 50 degree mark.

Soak up the sunshine today, because clouds will be on the increase on Sunday as south winds return. Afternoon temperatures look to climb back to the upper 50's on Sunday, but a stronger south breeze will keep a chill in the air.

As clouds and moisture increase on Sunday, a few showers or an isolated storm could develop by late Sunday night as a quick-moving storm system moves through. Right now, those rain chances look to be relatively low in the Tulsa metro, with the best rain chances residing across far southeastern Oklahoma.

After our brief return to chillier weather this weekend, milder weather looks to return once again as we head into the work week! Clouds will be sticking around on Monday along with some potential areas of drizzle, but afternoon temperatures look to climb back above normal into the upper 50s and 60s.

We look to be in for a much bigger warm-up on Tuesday, just in time for Mardi Gras! We’ll have a good chance of returning to the 70's Tuesday afternoon, and with increasing winds we will likely also see a return of elevated fire danger as well.

Temperatures will take another brief nosedive by the middle of the week as another cold front arrives by early Wednesday. This front could once again spark a few showers or storms in the early morning hours of Wednesday before ushering in much cooler temperatures, though again this cold front looks to just bring us back down to “normal” as we head into late next week.

  • What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
