Army Investigating Theft Of Explosives At McAlester Ammunition Plant

Authorities at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant are investigating after getting a report that an employee took a small amount of explosives from the facility.

Army Col. Sean Herron told the McAlester News Capital, after receiving a report of the theft, an extensive search was conducted Thursday evening.

Employees were not allowed to leave until the search was done.

“It was a 100 percent search of vehicles (and property,)” Herron said, adding the extensive search did not reveal anything of concern.

He told the newspaper, an investigation into the unidentified employee continues.