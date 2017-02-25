Two OKC Area Brothers Indicted In Alleged Counterfeit Conspiracy

Two brothers have been indicted in federal court for allegedly conspiring to counterfeit money and maintaining a marijuana growing operation out of an Oklahoma City home.



Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Friday against 33-year-old Daniel Timothy Johnson of Bethany and 31-year-old Benjamin Lee Johnson of Oklahoma City.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says two of the indictments alleges that from July 1, 2015, through February 19, 2016, the Johnson brothers illegally manufactured marijuana plants and maintained an illegal drug house at 900 N. Rockwell in Oklahoma City.

Another indictment alleges the brothers conspired to use computer software to make $149,200 in counterfeit money.



Benjamin Johnson was arrested Friday and appeared before a federal judge later in the day. Investigators say Daniel Johnson remains at large and is considered a fugitive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.