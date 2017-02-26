Police Searching For Man They Say Crashed Stolen SUV

Police are looking for a man who they say crashed a stolen car in northeast Tulsa overnight near Pine and Yale.

Neighbors say they see drivers crash pretty frequently because of a divot in the road - police say that's what caused the man to get in a rollover accident.

Officers say his front right tire hit the divot in the road and he rolled over into a ditch and hit several poles before the SUV stopped moving.

Police tell us the SUV was stolen and the driver got out and ran.

They said he got away after someone drove up and he hopped in their car.

If you have any information on where the driver might be, you’re asked to call Tulsa police.