Oklahoma Boy Critically Injured In ATV Crash Celebrates 20th Birthday

MULDROW, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma boy who was critically injured in an ATV crash more than three years ago is 20 today.

Christian Mayberry was met with cheers when he walked into his surprise dance birthday party Saturday night.

The fact that he can walk and talk is a miracle many might say.

Christian was just 16 when he was involved in an ATV crash near Muldrow. He was in a coma in a Tulsa hospital for more than a month.

At the time, doctors told his parents Christian might not survive, and, if he did, he'd likely never walk or talk again.

But Christian had other plans.

He has a traumatic brain injury, but he's walking, talking and doing great. He even shares his testimony at local churches.

Prosecutors say Angela Gray was driving the ATV and then left Christian in a ditch for several hours before calling for help.

She is charged with failure to stop an accident resulting in a non-fatal injury and conspiracy.

Her son, Joey, and his friend, Kyle Brannon, are charged with conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the Grays and Brannon worked together to come up with a story to tell the police to keep Angela Gray from getting in trouble.

