Tulsa Police Search For 3 Suspects In Stabbing

Tulsa Police are searching for three male suspects after an early morning stabbing in the 6500 block of West Charles Page Blvd. that sent one man to the hospital.

Police said the victim showed up at the Westside Laundry, located at 4504 Charles Page Blvd. at around 5 a.m. with three stab wounds to his back.

Police said the victim described the suspects as three white or Hispanic men who were all wearing black hoodies.

TPD searched the area where he said he was stabbed but could not find a scene.

Police said the victim has been uncooperative with the investigation and has not provided his name or date of birth.

The victim's condition is unknown.