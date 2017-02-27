Woman Carjacked At Tulsa Apartment Complex

A Tulsa woman's car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night at the Sugar Plum apartment complex, Tulsa Police said.

Officers were dispatched to 10100 East 32nd Street at about 11:30 p.m. on February 26 after reports of an armed robbery.

The victim said she was walking to her apartment from the parking lot when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and took her car keys.

She said the suspect fled from the complex in her black 2008 Nissan Titan.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 17 years old.