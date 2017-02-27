Wagoner County Commissioners Approve Burn Ban

The Wagoner County Board of County Commissioners approved a seven-day burn ban Monday, February 27, due to extreme fire danger in the county.

The burn ban makes it unlawful for any person in Wagoner County to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, to build a campfire or bonfire or to burn trash or other materials, according to the commissioners' burn ban resolution.

Exceptions to the fire prohibition include the use of gas grills, charcoal grills and smokers, if attended, and on a minimum 10'x10' concrete slab. Welding is also an exception, if proper permits are obtained from the local fire agencies.

Any person convicted of violating the burn ban will be guilty of a misdemeanor, subject to a fine up to $500 and possible prison time, the resolution states.