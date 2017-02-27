Renovations Underway Inside Downtown Tulsa’s Hartford Building

Another piece of property in downtown Tulsa’s East Village is being renovated into apartments and retail space.

Plans to renovate the Hartford building started about a year and a half ago; but recently, there have been crews in and out of the building.

The neighborhood has built up around it - The Edge is finished, lots are filling up and Santa Fe Square is underway.

Neal Bhow and his son, Shawn, are now leading the project to bring the property back to life. They have also been involved in other downtown renovations, including the Vandever.

They aren't ready to reveal many details just yet, because it’s all still in the design phase. They do, however, say it will be mixed-use with around 60 apartments and space for restaurants and businesses.

Renovations have already begun inside, and Bhow said the project is smaller than the one originally announced, which included a full wraparound of the building and a parking garage.

Once construction begins, they said it should take about eight months to complete.

They plan to have more specific plans available to present to the Tulsa Development Authority at its meeting in April.