Police Arrest Tulsa Man Following Chase

A 21-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a short chase and leaving several hit-and-run crashes Monday evening.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Edgar Maldonado-Sago going east on 21st Street because of front-end damage.

Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away, going the wrong way down Yale.

They said he hit several other cars during the chase.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD shows the driver eventually stopped and surrendered to officers.

Police say Edgar Maldonado-Sago told police he drank bourbon at work before getting behind the wheel. They also said he told them he ran because he didn’t have a driver’s license.

Police said his breath test was five times the legal limit.

They also said at least one person was injured.