Sand Springs Announces Major Businesses Heading To Redevelopment Areas

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The City of Sand Springs announced two new major businesses are headed its way. It's a huge step forward for two of its budding redevelopment areas.

El Maguey, one of the few buildings standing in the RiverWest development, looks pretty lonely; but soon, the Mexican cafe will be joined by an Aldi grocery store and a Warren Clinic with an urgent care.

Mayor Mike Burdge said, “I've had people giving me a lot of recommendations on what should be here, and Aldi's is one of them. So it's exciting to please some people."

Developers also announced a new retail center in the area.

Barry Tapp with Tapp Development Corporation said, “It's been fun to watch it come together. Takes a lot of effort, a lot of teamwork, and we've begun to make a lot of progress recently. So it's beginning to be a lot of fun."

Less than a mile to the west, Sheffield Crossing will replace the old Gerdeau Steel Mill and house the City's public safety complex - police, fire, the jail, and training facilities.

The City used Vision 2025 funds to buy the land from transportation company OmniTrax, which plans to demolish the mill over the next few months.

Developers revealed how they will split the land between public safety, industrial development and retail.

City leaders said it’s proof of Sand Springs' growth.

"We're really counting on some momentum starting here, and everyone started seeing this build, this go up, and see the Sheffield go down," Burdge said.

El Maguey should open in late March. No word on when Aldi or the Warren Clinic will start construction.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
