Video Captures California Small Plane Crash Into Two Homes

RIVERSIDE, California -

Three people died and two were injured when a small plane carrying them home from a cheerleading competition crashed into two Southern California homes and sparked a major fire Monday, authorities said.

Security video captured the plane plunging from the sky and erupting into a fireball, reports CBS Los Angeles.

A husband, wife and three teenagers were on the plane that had just taken off from Riverside Municipal Airport at 4:40 p.m. intending to return to San Jose after the weekend cheerleading event at Disneyland when it crashed in the residential neighborhood, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.

One of the teenagers was thrown from a back seat of the plane on impact but had only minor injuries, Moore said. Three witnesses told TV stations she crawled from the home asking for help. She was able to talk to firefighters about what had happened as she was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, Moore said.

Firefighters entered one of the burning houses and pulled out another plane passenger, who was unconscious. That victim, a woman, underwent surgery at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino and was in critical condition, Moore said.

Three bodies, all from the plane, were found in the combined wreckage of the aircraft and the homes.

All the residents of the homes have been accounted for, Moore said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

