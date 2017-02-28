Former Jenks Football TE, Texas Signee Reese Leitao Arrested On Drug Charge

Former Jenks football standout and Texas signee Reese Leitao was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail Tuesday after being caught in possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.

Leitao was arrested at 2:30 p.m. and booked at 4:45 p.m. with a $15,000 bond.

According to his arrest report, a Xanax pill was found in Leitao's backpack during an administrative search by the school's principal. Leitao then admitted to distributing the pills for money. In his wallet, he had $1,289 and another $20 was found in the side zipper of his backpack.

During booking, Leitao admitted to having more Xanax in his underwear. He stood up and shook until a prescription bottle fell out containing 19 more Xanax pills, the report stated. The bottle displayed Leitao's name but was a prescription for Amoxicillin.

The tight end and son of former Tulsa assistant and current DePaul basketball head coach Dave Leitao originally committed to Nebraska before flipping and committing to the Longhorns in December, later making it official on National Signing Day.

"We're aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao," Texas head coach Tom Herman stated. “We're collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time.”