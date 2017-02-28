With More Immigration Orders Expected, Fear Grows For Some OK Families

Carlos Williams, a Tulsa immigration attorney, said a legal document called a Power of Attorney is a must for anyone worried about deportation.

A plan B is important, especially for parents who could leave behind their children who were born here and are U.S. citizens.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce another round of immigration orders.

The focus on deporting those here illegally has many people worried, wondering what happens to families when parents are deported and children who were born here stay here.

That is the worst-case scenario for many immigrant families in Oklahoma, but a local attorney and an immigration activist said there are things parents can do to help ensure their children are looked after if they are forced to leave.

As the president of social justice advocacy group, The Coalition for the American Dream, Blanca Zavala routinely hears from immigrants scared they will soon be deported and separated from their families.

"They're pretty informed as to what’s going on. What the latest news is and what steps they can do to protect themselves - like getting to know their rights, what their rights are, and protect their family, have a plan B," Zavala said.

Carlos Williams, a Tulsa immigration attorney, said a legal document called a Power of Attorney is a must for anyone worried about deportation, but especially those with children.

“It simply states, in case I am deported, or in case of emergency for which I am not available, I want my children to go to this person, and list name of children and name of relative,” he said.

Without the Power of Attorney, children of deported parents could go into the foster care system.

Williams said Power of Attorney is not the same thing as guardianship.

There is also a legal battle emerging over who can be awarded guardianship in these cases, and whether or not an undocumented immigrant would be eligible for guardianship.