Tolls On Oklahoma's Turnpikes Now Cost 12-Percent More

Drivers using Oklahoma's turnpikes are now paying more in tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the 12-percent increase Wednesday is the first of three over the next two years. Additional increases of 2.5 percent have also been approved to take place on January 1, 2018 and in July 2019.

The authority says the toll hike is the first toll increase since 2009.

Drivers will see an increase of anywhere from a quarter to fifty cents.

The hike across the turnpike from Oklahoma City to Tulsa will cost about 50 cents more; at the Peoria Elm entrance onto westbound Creek Turnpike, it went up from 75 cents to 85 cents.

Jack Damrill with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the money is going toward several projects along turnpikes, including a planned extension of the Gilcrease Expressway that will reach into west Tulsa.