Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Okmulgee County Highway

The single-engine plane takes off after an emergency landing on Highway 52 in Okmulgee County. Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK

The pilot of a small airplane made an emergency landing Wednesday on a highway in Okmulgee County after it experienced a fuel tank issue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The pilot was trying to switch fuel tanks and apparently didn't get the tanks switched completely, causing the plane to run out of fuel, Trooper Dwight Durant confirmed to News On 6.

The small single-engine plane made the emergency landing at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 52 about 2.5 miles west of Morris.

The pilot was able to land the plane safely on the highway, fix the fuel tank issue and take off under its own power, Durant said.

No injuries were reported and the road is back open.