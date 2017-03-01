Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Okmulgee County Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Okmulgee County Highway

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK
Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK
Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK
Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK
The single-engine plane takes off after an emergency landing on Highway 52 in Okmulgee County. Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK The single-engine plane takes off after an emergency landing on Highway 52 in Okmulgee County. Photo Credit: Allen Gardner of Henryetta, OK
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The pilot of a small airplane made an emergency landing Wednesday on a highway in Okmulgee County after it experienced a fuel tank issue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The pilot was trying to switch fuel tanks and apparently didn't get the tanks switched completely, causing the plane to run out of fuel, Trooper Dwight Durant confirmed to News On 6. 

The small single-engine plane made the emergency landing at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 52 about 2.5 miles west of Morris.

The pilot was able to land the plane safely on the highway, fix the fuel tank issue and take off under its own power, Durant said. 

No injuries were reported and the road is back open.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.