Okmulgee County Sheriff Seeks Man Wanted For Questioning

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help in locating a Henryetta man wanted for questioning in connection with Okmulgee County burglaries.

Jacob Andrew Snider is wanted for questioning in the burglaries as well as for fleeing from another law enforcement agency during a recent traffic stop, the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page.

If you have any information on Snider's whereabouts, contact Investigator Todd with the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the tip line at 918-516-8332.