News: Crime

Tulsa Woman Hit By Bullet Fired From Outside Her Home

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who shot into a home and wounded a woman inside early Thursday.

Deputies got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the home in the 6700 block of West Admiral Boulevard, just northwest of downtown Tulsa.

They arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her backside. EMSA took her to the hospital.  There is no word on her condition.

Deputies found a number of shell casings outside the home and determined the shooter was aiming at a bedroom where the victim was.  

The sheriff's office told News On 6, based on messages that were sent to the friend of the victim, they believe they know who that shooter is.

TCSO Captain John Bryant says a search by deputies in the neighborhood and Tulsa Police's helicopter failed to turn up the shooter.

Deputies says three or four people live in the home but the woman was the only victim.

