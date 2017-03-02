Tulsa Man Accepts Plea Deal In Death Of April Montano

One of three men accused of killing a 14-year-old girl as she and her family drove down the Gilcrease Expressway has been sentenced to 10 years in a plea deal.

Demonte Rushing pleaded guilty to an accessory after the fact of murder charge - reduced from murder and robbery.

He will get credit for time served.

Rushing, David Ruble and Travis Lozada were all charged in the death of April Montano of May 29, 2014. Montana and her family were driving home from a day spent at Keystone Lake riding ATVs. She was shot in the head in what police say was a robbery attempt.

Rushing testified against the two other men, stating he was driving but didn't have anything to do with the crime.

Rushing testified that Lozada was the one who saw the family's truck hauling the ATVs and decided to steal them.

1/27/2017 Related Story: Man Convicted Of Killing Tulsa Teen In Highway Robbery Attempt

He also claimed that Ruble was "just going along with it," even though he claimed Ruble was the one who fired at the truck, killing the 14 year old.

Rushing's girlfriend was also in the car with the three men and testified Lozada saw the truck with the ATVs and said it was going to be the "robbery of the year."

Ruble and Lozada were sentenced to life in prison in Montano's death.