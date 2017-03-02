Volunteers Needed To Search For Missing McAlester Woman

A search for a missing McAlester woman is happening this weekend. The OKCM Search and Rescue group says they are looking through the area where a hunter found Holly Cantrell's purse Saturday.

McAlester Police say the hunter was in a wooded area close to the Cardinal Point Recreation Area near Lake Eufaula when he found the purse.

Volunteers gathering together from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and the search at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4. They are looking for more volunteers and say no special skills are required.

They do recommend bringing a walking stick or pole, and wearing a hat, long-sleeve shirt or jacket, long pants, boots or sturdy, closed-toed shoes, insect repellant and sunscreen. Volunteers should bring plenty of water with a Camelback or similar backpack-type hydration bladder preferred.

Cantrell has been missing since January 20th.