Former Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Passes Away

A Tulsa teacher who was named Oklahoma teacher of the year in 2009 has died.

Brian Grimm was 42. Friends say he died of complications from lymphoma.

He was an English teacher at Will Rogers High School when the Oklahoma Department of Education selected him as the teacher of the year in September of 2009.

9/22/2009 Related Story: Tulsa Public School English Instructor Named Teacher of the Year

Grimm was born November 27, 1974 in Tulsa and died February 23, 2017 in Tulsa.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan. He is survived by his father, Frank and step-mother Lisa Grimm of Texas; his sister, Jeanette Widows and her husband Richard of Tulsa; his brother, Andy Grimm and wife, Traci of Texas; step-brother, Bryan and step-sister, Shannon; half-sister, Alysia Grimm; Aunt, Rita Genay; Uncle, John Boughton; numerous cousins, countless friends and students.