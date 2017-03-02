Storm Shelters Installed By Same Company Float Up From Undergrou - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Storm Shelters Installed By Same Company Float Up From Underground In Catoosa

Posted: Updated:
Experts said it was not FEMA compliant in the way it was built or installed, and that if it had been used during tornado season, someone could have died. Experts said it was not FEMA compliant in the way it was built or installed, and that if it had been used during tornado season, someone could have died.
The shelters came from Common Ground Storm Shelters - the company has an F rating through the Better Business Bureau. The shelters came from Common Ground Storm Shelters - the company has an F rating through the Better Business Bureau.
Larry Gougler bought two shelters - one for his business and the other for his house. Both of them, he said, floated up within 30 days of being put in the ground. Larry Gougler bought two shelters - one for his business and the other for his house. Both of them, he said, floated up within 30 days of being put in the ground.
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

A Catoosa man finally has a safe place to go during severe weather after not one, but two of his storm shelters floated up from the ground.

One of the shelters was anchored down by ropes. Experts said it was not FEMA compliant in the way it was built or installed, and that if it had been used during tornado season, someone could have died.

Larry Gougler bought two shelters - one for his business and the other for his house. Both of them, he said, floated up within 30 days of being put in the ground.

“I called probably a couple hundred times and didn't get an answer. I assumed he went out of business,” Gougler said.

The shelters came from Common Ground Storm Shelters - the company has an F rating through the Better Business Bureau, but when Gougler bought them the business was new.

Gougler said the owner told him he was just getting started and seemed like a nice guy.

Jason Birdsong owns Survivor Shelters - a FEMA-compliant company that's been in business nearly a decade.

“It's not just go out and dig a hole and put a shelter in the ground,” Birdsong said, “There's actually an art to it.”

Birdsong and his crew installed two new verified storm shelters for Gougler, which give him some peace of mind.

The old ones, he said, taught him a lesson that he wants to pass on to others.

“Do your homework,” Gougler said. “You probably hear that a lot. It's a cliché, but you should do your homework.”

The National Storm Shelter Association and the American Tornado Shelter Association can verify if a shelter company is FEMA compliant.

We tried calling the business owner that installed Gougler's faulty shelters but the number is disconnected.

The BBB and the Attorney General's Office have looked into it and said the owner has not cooperated.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.